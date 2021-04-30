Your morning cereal, coffee may mean cash in your pocket

SAN ANTONIO – Your morning cereal may mean cash in your pocket. So might your cup of coffee.

It’s not a lot of money, but class action lawsuit settlements involving Post cereals, Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffees, as well as Dollar General motor oil can put a little jingle in the pockets of eligible consumers.

Post Foods settled a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging the labels made the cereals seem healthy when they really had added sugars.

Consumers who bought Post Raisin Bran, Honey Bunches of Oats, Honeycomb, Alpha-Bits, Bran Flakes, Shredded Wheat and others between August 29, 2012 and November 2, 2020, may file a claim for cash.

The average payout is expected to be about $14. No proof of purchase is needed, and the deadline to file a claim online is May 19.

For more information and to file, visit its website here.

People who bought ground Maxwell House or Yuban coffee may be able to brew up some bucks. Kraft Heinz settled a $16 million class action alleging the labels exaggerated the number of cups of coffee a container makes.

Consumers who bought various varieties between August 27, 2015 and January 18, 2021 may file a claim by May 18. That website can be found here.