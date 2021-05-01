COVID-19 vaccines being offered, administered to Bexar County Jail inmates, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Inmates being held at the Bexar County Jail can receive their COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, beginning this weekend, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The vaccinations are in partnership with the University Health System and Carvajal Pharmacy, according to the BCSO.

Carvajal Pharmacy will administer the first of two vaccines to nearly 200 inmates on Saturday, May 1.

The remaining inmate population that requested to receive the vaccine “will receive their dose as nursing staff continues the vaccination process at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center,” the BCSO said in a release.

All incoming arrestees will also be offered an opportunity to receive their vaccine as well, which will be effective Saturday, May 1.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are part of the jail’s virus mitigation efforts, which include screening and testing for the coronavirus for all incoming arrestees. According to the BCSO, this protocol was first put into place in May of 2020.

