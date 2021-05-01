Cloudy icon
Man hit, killed by vehicle on Southwest Side overnight, police say

The driver did stop to help the man with another witness before EMS arrived, according to officials

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:01 a.m., Saturday, in the 5700 block of Medina Base.

Police said the man, in his 20s or 30s, was in the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver stopped to check on the man with another witness before EMS arrived, according to officials.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details are limited at this time.

