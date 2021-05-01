Man hit, killed by vehicle on Southwest Side overnight, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:01 a.m., Saturday, in the 5700 block of Medina Base.

Police said the man, in his 20s or 30s, was in the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver stopped to check on the man with another witness before EMS arrived, according to officials.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details are limited at this time.

More on KSAT:

Hollywood Park police catch suspected catalytic converter thief red-handed

Grand jury charges rapper with murder in shooting at La Cantera apartment complex