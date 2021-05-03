Northwest Side smoothie place cited again for toxic pest control

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time this year, a northwest San Antonio smoothie place was cited by health inspectors after toxic pest control spray was found inside the establishment.

Smoothie King, located in the 11400 block of Bandera Rd., received a score of 82 during the March 17 inspection, city records show.

The score was a slight improvement over its inspection in January, when the same location was dinged for having toxic pest control and received a score of 75.

Restaurants are required to use only pesticides certified food establishments, health records show.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores