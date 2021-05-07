3-year-old girl wounded in shooting at Southeast Side apartment, police say

A three-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after being wounded in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A three-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after she was grazed by a bullet during a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the Rosemont at Highland Park Apartments in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, gunfire was fired from outside the apartment and went through a window, grazing the girl in the foot.

The injured girl was taken to San Antonio Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

Police said at this time, they have no witnesses or a description of a suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.