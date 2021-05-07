SAPD: 1 detained, 2 on the run following drive-by shooting, vehicle crash on West Side

San Antonio police have one person in custody and are searching for two more following a drive-by shooting and vehicle crash late Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have one person in custody and are searching for two more following a drive-by shooting and vehicle crash late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Allende Drive and Wall Street, not far from Castroville Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, three men in a sport utility vehicle fired gunshots at a home in a drive-by shooting before driving off.

The SUV fleeing the scene was T-boned by an Escalade on Wallace Street so the suspects got out of the rolled vehicle and ran on foot, police said.

Authorities say the mother of one of the suspects brought the man back to the scene where he was detained by officers and transported to University Hospital for minor injuries. His name and age were not released.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.