Have you seen this teen? San Antonio police say she’s been missing since Tuesday.

Karla Ibarra was last seen Tuesday, May 11, in the 1300 block of W. Hilderbrand Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway in San Antonio for a missing 15-year-old teen on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Karla Ibarra was last seen Tuesday, May 11, in the 1300 block of West Hilderbrand Avenue.

Police said Ibarra has a diagnosed medical condition. She was last seen wearing purple pants, a black long-sleeved shirt and wears dark-framed glasses.

She’s also described as being right-handed and has straight, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with any more information on Karla Ibarra’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

More on KSAT:

Austin police issue AMBER Alert for missing 4-year-old