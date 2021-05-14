200-acre community targeted at older adults coming to Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A massive master-planned development in Boerne will soon see the addition of more than 500 homes targeted at empty nesters and retirees.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) will begin construction of single-family homes next summer in a new gated community, named Regency at Esperanza, with lot development kicking off within the next month. Sales are scheduled to begin in fall 2022, with homes starting in the $300,000s designed specifically for people 55 and older.

“We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to the incredible Esperanza master-planned community in Boerne,” said Brandon Cooper, division president of Toll Brothers, in a prepared statement. “We look forward to building each home with the outstanding quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known.”

The 200-acre Regency at Esperanza will include amenities such as an amenity center, resort-style swimming pool, fitness studio, gym and open-air pavilion.

