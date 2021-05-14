Shooting victim calls 911, refuses to tell police who shot him

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a driver approached a possible crime scene with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim, 34, first called the police before 6 a.m. Friday, saying he was shot in the 4700 block of W. Commerce St., not far from North General McMullen Drive.

When police arrived, the man was not at the location and officers began to search for him.

The man then drove up to the scene with his injuries but was uncooperative when officers questioned him about the incident, according to SAPD.

He said he was shot at a different location but would not give any details, police said. His vehicle also did not have gunfire damage.

He was taken by paramedics to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Investigators were sent to the hospital and his vehicle was processed by authorities.

