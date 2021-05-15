Could employers require workers to get COVID-19 vaccines? San Antonio lawyer weighs in

SAN ANTONIO – The transition out of wearing masks has many questioning if this could lead workplaces or schools to mandate COVID-19 vaccines.

Kelli Cubeta, a partner at Cubeta Law Group, says workplaces have the right to require employees to get the vaccine. There would also be exemptions for health or religious reasons. However, Cubeta says this vaccine requirement could be a waste of time.

“There’s no empirical way to validate they got the vaccine unless you’re watching them get it put into their arm,” Cubeta said.

Cubeta also said employees might end up finding illegal ways to show proof, like buying fake vaccine cards online. She says she believes a solution would have been to create a universal vaccination database before the vaccines were given out, similar to how employers verify employment eligibility.