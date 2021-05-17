San Antonio police searching for man who shot, ‘pistol-whipped’ woman on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital early Monday after she was shot and “pistol-whipped” during an argument by an unknown man.

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting call around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of South Ellison Drive and Adams Hill on the West Side.

The woman, 55, told officers that she went to the location in her car to meet with two men. One of the men got into the passenger’s seat of the car as the other stayed outside, she told police.

At some point, the man and woman in the car got into a disagreement, and the woman was “pistol-whipped” and shot in her leg and foot, police said.

She was taken to University Hospital by ambulance. She was in stable condition at last check, according to SAPD.

The two men fled before officers arrived. SAPD’s Eagle helicopter was deployed to help search for them, but they were not located.

