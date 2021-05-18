Cold coffee is hot. Here’s how to best brew your own

SAN ANTONIO – If hot coffee and hot weather don’t do it for you but you still need a caffeine fix, maybe cold brew is for you.

Using a few simple tools you probably already own, you can make cold-brew coffee at home and save a lot of money.

Dan Wroclawski is a coffee connoisseur and home editor for Consumer Reports. While his kitchen is percolating with coffee gadgets, he said you don’t need any of them to make a fine batch of cold brew coffee.

“Cold-brew coffee, as the name suggests, is brewed with cold water instead of hot water, and because of that, it has to brew for a much longer period of time,” he said.

The only supplies he said you’ll need are two jars with lids that can hold more than 3 cups of water, a coffee filter, a funnel, and your favorite coffee beans coarsely ground.

You’ll want a quarter-pound of coffee for every three cups of cold water.

Mix the coffee and water until all of the coffee is saturated. Then let it steep for at least 12 hours at room temperature or in your fridge for 18 hours.

“Through that long brew process, you end up with a coffee that is much less bitter, a little more rich, and smoother,” Wroclawski said.

After steeping, grab that second jar and place the funnel, then the coffee filter, on top of the open lid and slowly pour your brew through.

Think of cold brew as highly concentrated coffee, so you’ll want to dilute it using a one-to-one or one-to-one-and-a-half ratio of cold-brew concentrate to water.

When it’s time to enjoy, you can just add ice or any milk and sweeteners you prefer.

If you’re still tempted by coffee gadgets, Consumer Reports recommends the Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew DCB-10 Coffeemaker for about $80. It brews in 24 to 45 minutes.

Consumer Reports says steeping your cold brew at room temperature helps extract a wider range of flavor. If you prefer to steep your cold brew in the fridge, you’ll just need to leave it longer–about 18 hours. No matter where you steep it, your cold brew can be stored for up to two weeks in the fridge. You can also heat your cold brew and drink it hot.