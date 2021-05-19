ACS asking for donations, fosters during puppy, kitten season

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is seeking foster parents and donations amid an influx of puppies and kittens the shelter has recently received.

ACS is asking for items like formula, food, blankets, towels, heating pads, miracle nipples and feeding bottles, spokesperson Lisa Norwood said.

“Spring is here and that means puppies and kittens are coming into Animal Care Services ... While ACS strongly encourages local pet owners to take advantage of the community’s low-cost spay/neuter services, the shelter must prepare for the ongoing litters of baby animals in need of fosters and food,” she said in an email.

Donations can be dropped off from 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at the shelter, located at 4710 State Highway 151.

To see a full list of ACS’ needs or to make a monetary donation, click here. The shelter will not accept pillows, cat stands, human clothes, empty cat litter containers and a few other items. ACS said kitten litters are often left outside the shelter in an old box or laundry basket, and the growing influx is maxing out resources.

Foster parents are also needed to care for puppy and kitten litters, and other pets at the shelter.

Animals that are fostered come with free food, supplies and medical care.

To apply to be a foster, click here.

