Three teens in custody as SAPD investigates carjackings, drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Three teens that could be tied to an overnight crime spree surrendered peacefully to San Antonio police after a brief standoff Wednesday morning on the city’s Southwest Side.

The teens — ages 18, 17 and 15 — were spotted by a San Antonio police officer around 7 a.m. leaving a stolen Dodge Nitro and entering a home in the 800 block of Price Avenue, according to public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez.

Hours earlier, around 2 a.m., the owner of the Nitro called police and reported he had been robbed at gunpoint. The suspects went on to commit a drive-by shooting around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Oletha Street before robbing a driver of their Lexus on Sussex Avenue, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez could not confirm whether firearms were recovered from the home and stressed that it’s unclear if the teens who were detained committed the crimes.

“They were just seen leaving the suspect vehicle that was used in those three crimes,” Rodriguez said. “It’s part of the investigation.”

No injuries were reported in the drive-by shooting and Rodriguez said the Lexus was recovered near Interstate 37 on West Military Drive.

Rodriguez said investigators are obtaining a search warrant in order to sweep the house and look for any evidence potentially tied to the crime spree.