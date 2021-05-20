San Antonio man indicted for distributing fentanyl after someone fatally overdosed on the substance, US Attorney’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio was charged and criminally indicted for distributing a controlled substance containing fentanyl, which ended in a fatal overdose of another person last October.

A four-count federal grand jury indictment returned on Wednesday charged Patrick James Hall, 27, with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death; one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death; and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 28, 2020, Hall “possessed and sold fentanyl-laced pills to the victim who died after ingesting them.”

Additionally, the indictment stated that Hall possessed the narcotics with the “intent to distribute fentanyl on Oct. 26, 2020 and Nov. 19, 2020.”

If convicted, Hall faces between 20 years and life in federal prison for the “conspiracy and substantive charges alleging a result of death” and up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the remaining two drug charges, according to the indictment.

