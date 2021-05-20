SAPD plans to search surveillance video for clues into West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they plan to review surveillance video to learn more about a shooting that happened early Thursday in a West side neighborhood.
A 47-year-old man told police he was shot after interrupting some car burglaries in the area near North Zarzamora and West Salinas.
Officer who rushed to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. found the victim in the middle of the street, suffering from a gunshot wound in his side.
“I heard a gunshot loud and clear, and when I heard it I, of course, got scared,” Brenda Blakely told KSAT 12 News hours later.
Blakely said she was cleaning a parking lot around the corner when she heard the commotion. Her first thought, she said, was to hide. When she worked up the nerve to take a peek, she noticed police rushing toward the area.
“They did go walk by over there and question me, if I saw anything,” she said. “And I said, ‘From where I’m at, I can’t see nothing.”
The victim, though, was able to talk to police and tell them what happened.
Officers said he told them he confronted a group of men who appeared to be breaking into cars.
The victim said an argument broke out and he attempted to walk away, but one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.
The wounded man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.
Police continued searching for the men involved in the shooting but did not find them. They did, however, locate several shell casings in a parking lot nearby.
Early on, officers had only a vague description of the shooters, three men in their 20s.
They said they hoped to learn more from the victim after he was out of surgery.