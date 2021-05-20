Partly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD plans to search surveillance video for clues into West Side shooting

Victim says he was shot after interrupting car burglaries

Katrina Webber
, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart
, Photojournalist

Tags: 
Crime

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they plan to review surveillance video to learn more about a shooting that happened early Thursday in a West side neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man told police he was shot after interrupting some car burglaries in the area near North Zarzamora and West Salinas.

Officer who rushed to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. found the victim in the middle of the street, suffering from a gunshot wound in his side.

Police block of a stretch of N. Zarzamora where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his side. (KSAT 12 News)

“I heard a gunshot loud and clear, and when I heard it I, of course, got scared,” Brenda Blakely told KSAT 12 News hours later.

Blakely said she was cleaning a parking lot around the corner when she heard the commotion. Her first thought, she said, was to hide. When she worked up the nerve to take a peek, she noticed police rushing toward the area.

“They did go walk by over there and question me, if I saw anything,” she said. “And I said, ‘From where I’m at, I can’t see nothing.”

The victim, though, was able to talk to police and tell them what happened.

Officers said he told them he confronted a group of men who appeared to be breaking into cars.

The victim said an argument broke out and he attempted to walk away, but one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.

The wounded man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Police continued searching for the men involved in the shooting but did not find them. They did, however, locate several shell casings in a parking lot nearby.

Early on, officers had only a vague description of the shooters, three men in their 20s.

They said they hoped to learn more from the victim after he was out of surgery.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: