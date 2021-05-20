SAPD plans to search surveillance video for clues into West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they plan to review surveillance video to learn more about a shooting that happened early Thursday in a West side neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man told police he was shot after interrupting some car burglaries in the area near North Zarzamora and West Salinas.

Officer who rushed to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. found the victim in the middle of the street, suffering from a gunshot wound in his side.

Police block of a stretch of N. Zarzamora where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his side. (KSAT 12 News)

“I heard a gunshot loud and clear, and when I heard it I, of course, got scared,” Brenda Blakely told KSAT 12 News hours later.

Blakely said she was cleaning a parking lot around the corner when she heard the commotion. Her first thought, she said, was to hide. When she worked up the nerve to take a peek, she noticed police rushing toward the area.

“They did go walk by over there and question me, if I saw anything,” she said. “And I said, ‘From where I’m at, I can’t see nothing.”

The victim, though, was able to talk to police and tell them what happened.

Officers said he told them he confronted a group of men who appeared to be breaking into cars.

The victim said an argument broke out and he attempted to walk away, but one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.

The wounded man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Police continued searching for the men involved in the shooting but did not find them. They did, however, locate several shell casings in a parking lot nearby.

Early on, officers had only a vague description of the shooters, three men in their 20s.

They said they hoped to learn more from the victim after he was out of surgery.