Family plagued by stray gunfire in their West Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing problem in a West Side neighborhood has hit close to home for one family.

Leah Brown said her parents’ home and pickup were hit by stray bullets fired in the street outside their home early Friday.

‘We heard the shots around 12:30 last night,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb or something. We heard it but we didn’t know what it hit.”

Two shots slammed into a pickup parked in the driveway. A stray bullet also shattered the living room window. (KSAT 12 News)

Only after daylight did her parents make the disturbing discovery and called San Antonio police to investigate.

“My mom called me this morning and she’s, like, ‘My window has been shot out,’” Brown said. “So I came over here to look at it, and we discovered the truck had been shot as well.”

Brown and police said this sort of thing has been happening repeatedly near the intersection of Monterey and Bonanza for some time.

Officers told KSAT 12 News there not only have been other cases of homes being hit, but a person also was struck in the leg by the stray gunfire.

“A lot of guys hang out here that don’t live here. So, when they get into it with people and they’re shooting at them, they’re shooting our house,” Brown said.

Officers at the scene confirmed that the trouble stems from groups of people not connected to this family or others in the immediate area. They said they have been working to crack down on the problem but not everyone in the area is willing to cooperate.

KSAT 12 News reached out to SAPD for statistics on the number of calls they’ve responded to in this area. As of late Friday morning, they had not provided that information.

Brown hopes there will be some answers soon regarding how to end the violence.

“We don’t know a solution but we’re hoping we find one before it’s too late,” she said.