Fire damages garage of West Bexar County home

A fire was called in around 7:45 a.m. at a home in the 13700 block of Tramonto Hill early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire has damaged a garage at a home in West Bexar County early Friday morning, the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The fire was called in around 7:45 a.m. at a home in the 13700 block of Tramonto Hill, not far from Potranco Road and Highway 211.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage, but did not say exactly what sparked the flames. The fire was contained to garage, did not spread to the home, and was put safely out, fire officials said.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and did suffer minor burns, firefighters said.

A damage estimate is not currently known.