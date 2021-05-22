Man hospitalized following drive-by shooting outside of NE Side strip club, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after San Antonio police said he was injured in a drive-by shooting while in the parking lot of a Northeast Side strip club.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, in the parking lot of Diamonds Show Club. This is the second shooting that happened overnight Saturday at a San Antonio-area strip club.

Police said the man was in the parking lot of Diamonds when he was shot at by someone in a passing vehicle on the westbound Loop 410 access road. No one else was hit by the gunfire, according to officials.

The man was shot in his left foot and his friend drove him to Northeast Baptist Hospital, where he is in stable condition, officials said.

The man told police he didn’t have any problems at the club and had not gone inside when the shooting happened.

A search is still underway for the shooting suspect and further details are limited at this time.

