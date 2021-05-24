Employee hand washing issues leads to multiple violations at West Side restaurant

Esme’s Cocina Mexicana, located in the 1600 block of Callaghan Rd., received a 76 after racking up demerits

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the city’s West Side received numerous violations last month due to hand washing issues with its staff.

Esme’s Cocina Mexicana, located in the 1600 block of Callaghan Rd., received a 76 after racking up demerits that included a food handler seen washing their hands for less than 20 seconds and then drying their hands on an apron.

Health rules require food handlers to wash their hands for 20 seconds or longer and then dry their hands with a disposable towel.

Food handlers were also observed putting on gloves without first washing their hands and employees used their hands to touch ready-to-eat foods, health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

El Taco Grill, 19211 Huebner Rd., 100

Los Girasoles Mexican Restaurant, 2032 Austin Hwy., 100

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11745 IH 10 West, 100

Kain Na Filipino Cuisine, 2367 Austin Hwy., 98

Pacific Moon, 15140 U.S. 281 North, 98

Subway, 2339 E. Evans Rd., 97

Goro’s Sushi, 2619 Mossrock St., 95

Halftime Pizza, 7126 Tezel Rd., 95

Which Wich, 849 E. Commerce St., 95

El Nogal, 1605 N. St. Mary’s, 94

4th Quarter Sports Bar, 8779 Wurzbach Rd., 92

Cracker Barrel Restaurant, 123 SW Loop 410, 91

Culebra Super Meat Market, 9107 Marbach Rd., 90

Vallarta Grill & Bar, 6810 NW loop 410, 90

El Nuevo Milenio Cafe, 7150 New Laredo Hwy., 88

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 8085 Potranco Rd., 88

Saltgrass Steak House, 16910 U.S. 281 North, 85

Rosita’s Cafe, 1335 S. Gen. McMullen, 80

Al Amir Cafe & Grill, 8620 Fredericksburg Rd., 78

Pho Vy Vietnamese Noodle Restaurant, 8223 Marbach Rd., 78

Esme’s Cocina Mexicana, 1602 Callaghan Rd., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

