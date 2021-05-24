Man shot, robbed of his SUV while washing it, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was washing his SUV was shot before a suspect took his vehicle on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

The robbery happened at a car wash in the 6700 block of South Flores Street late Monday afternoon.

Investigators said that the victim, believed to be in his 50s was washing his vehicle when another man tried to steal it.

Police said the victim tried to defend himself but was shot multiple times in the chest by the suspect.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect is believed to be traveling in the victim’s stolen, gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

Investigators said they do not believe that the two men knew one another.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Also on KSAT: