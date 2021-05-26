Have you seen this man? San Antonio police say he may be connected to a South Side armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a South Side armed robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened at about 6:53 a.m. near the intersection of West Winnipeg and Humble Avenue on May 16.

According to police, a man approached the victims, two 18-year-olds, as they sat in a parked car. The man displayed a handgun and told the pair to exit the vehicle. The man left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or submit a tip on her website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

