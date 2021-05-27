SAPD: Man turns himself in to police days after stealing car from 70-year-old man, robbing shop

Cyrus Thomas Davis, 40, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of robbing a Brackenridge Park-area business called the police on himself two days later and was arrested, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the business, Alamo Photo Labs in the 3800 block of Broadway, was robbed on March 11.

The suspect, later identified as Davis, told a 70-year-old employee that he was armed and told him to empty the register, the affidavit states.

The victim gave him the money and keys to his Volvo, which the suspect demanded, police said.

The suspect got in the Volvo that was parked outside, drove off and made it to Austin.

On March 12, he called Austin police officers and “stated he wanted to return a vehicle he had stolen,” the affidavit states.

He told officers that he stole the Volvo in a robbery, but was not armed at the time, contrary to what he told the victim, the affidavit states. The Volvo was listed as stolen.

Booking records show he was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday. His bond is set at $50,000.