Man wounded in shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

When police arrived for a call for shots fired after 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of Spoonbill Court, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to University Hospital in an unknown condition.

A man and a woman ran from the scene but were apprehended a couple of blocks away, police said. They were detained for questioning.

Police were trying to determine the relationship between the three people and a motive for the shooting.

