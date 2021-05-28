Mostly Cloudy icon
Man wounded in shooting on West Side

2 people detained by police in connection with shooting in the 8600 block of Spoonbill Court

David Ibañez
, Web - Managing Editor

A man was wounded in a shooting in the 8600 block of Spoonbill Court.
SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

When police arrived for a call for shots fired after 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of Spoonbill Court, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to University Hospital in an unknown condition.

A man and a woman ran from the scene but were apprehended a couple of blocks away, police said. They were detained for questioning.

Police were trying to determine the relationship between the three people and a motive for the shooting.

