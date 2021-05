Morgan’s Wonderland will remain closed through 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Inspiration Island and Morgan’s Wonderland are closed Saturday due to power outages from the storms overnight.

Inspiration Island, the splash park built for people of all abilities was set to kick off its summer season on Saturday, but that celebration has been delayed until Sunday.

The parks are scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and on Memorial Day on Monday.

