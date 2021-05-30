5 San Antonio libraries to serve as cooling centers on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will have five area libraries open as cooling centers on Sunday while hundreds of residents remain without power.

The following libraries will be open as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Cody Library, 11441 Vance Jackson

Guerra Library, 7978 W Military Dr.

Mission Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Semmes Library, 15060 Judson Rd.

Carver Library, 3350 E. Commerce St.

Those in need of transportation should contact 311 for assistance, city officials said.

The shelter at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center will close at 10 a.m. Sunday, a city spokesperson said.

The convention center opened as a cooling center on Saturday while CPS Energy crews continued to work to restore power to more than 5,000 area customers.

The number of customers affected has since decreased to about 550 customers as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the utility’s outage map.

About 168 outages are still in place throughout the county as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ad

Severe weather started to affect the San Antonio area beginning Friday night and continued through Saturday morning.

Collectively the storms produced more than 5,000 lightning strikes and high winds that reached 77 miles per hour in some areas, CPS Energy said.

The force of the storm damaged powerlines, transformers and other utility infrastructure, which led to “about 33,000 sustained customer outages at peak,” CPS Energy said.

If you are currently without power, CPS Energy recommends seeking shelter as the restoration process will continue through the weekend.

Customers can stay aware of power outages by checking out CPS Energy’s interactive Outage Map and following the utility on Facebook and Twitter.

Also on KSAT: