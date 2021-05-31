Cloudy icon
BCSO: Fugitive leads deputies on pursuit in Northeast Side neighborhood before crash

Brandon Jamal Miller was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO says

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

BCSO
Northeast Side
Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who led them on a brief pursuit on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who led them on a brief pursuit on Monday, May 31, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon led Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a short chase Monday morning, authorities said.

A BCSO report states that deputies were conducting surveillance on the suspect, later identified as Brandon Jamal Miller, who was a wanted fugitive.

A marked BCSO unit attempted to pull over Miller in a traffic stop but a pursuit began, BCSO said. During the chase, a gun was thrown out of the window of Miller’s vehicle, according to BCSO.

At some point, Miller crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant near Longing Trail and Corona Ride in a neighborhood on the Northeast Side.

He was taken into custody at that time. In addition to his felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he was charged with evading arrest, BCSO said.

No injuries were reported.

