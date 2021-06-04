12 On Your Side: Risky infant sleepers, chicken prices and Prime Day

>>Sign up for KSAT’s 12 On Your Side Newsletter here<<

Happy Friday, everybody!

As I type, even the sun is celebrating the weekend by showing its unfamiliar face. The rain is nice – to a point and I’m loving the cooler temps, but I’m ready for some sunshiny days.

On a serious note, I want to ask all you parents of new babies to pay attention. If you own any kind of inclined sleep product for infants, please don’t let your baby sleep in it. Believe me, I know what it’s like to desperately want your baby to fall asleep. I had twin happy hour at my house. But, some of these products used by loving, well-intentioned parents are risky.

There have been a lot of recalls and now there are even more. Fisher-Price recalled more than 100,000 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. This comes after the deaths of four babies.

This also comes as the Consumer Product Safety Commission voted to ban the sale of infant sleep or nap products that don’t meet safety standards. Cribs, bassinets, cradles and play yards have to meet standards, but a gap in regulations allowed other products to be sold without the benefit of required safety testing.

If you’ve been to a restaurant lately for wings, you may have noticed prices have flown sky high. (Yes, chickens fly. I googled it.) Some prices have doubled on the wholesale level. It’s taking time for chicken producers to meet a boom in demand as the pandemic begins to fade. I had a chance to visit with the owner of Wayne’s Wings about it. And, I have to give him a shout-out for his lemon pepper and honey wings!

Amazon moved its Prime Day up to June this year. It’s the 21st and 22nd. And, of course, other biggies like Walmart and Target are getting in on the action. It’s a good time to score some deals. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of its top-rated products and June is the best time to buy its recommended stroller, sunscreen, cordless drill and even sunscreen and skeeter repellent. I’ll have more on that during Friday’s 5 p.m. newscast.

Have a great weekend and be safe!

Marilyn

