Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of adult store on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a South Side adult store.

The incident occurred May 20 just after midnight at the Ignite Adult Store in the 2100 block of Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, a man (seen above) walked into the store and took an adult toy off the shelf and left the store without paying for it. That’s when, police say, an employee of the store attempted to recover the property.

Police said the man threatened to stab the individual and the employee backed off, letting the man leave with the item.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.