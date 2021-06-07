San Antonio police seeking help to find suspect in murder case

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 42-year-old Jose Nino.

The murder occurred March 8, in the 1300 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Nino unresponsive on the ground under a bridge, police said.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.

