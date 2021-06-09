KSAT Q&A: SA mayor discusses city council elections, police union contract and Fiesta celebration

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday to discuss the recent local election, police union contract and Fiesta celebration.

Below are a few highlights of the conversation with Nirenberg:

There will be a city Fourth of July celebration, along with Fiesta.

Nirenberg said he would not support a new police union contract without changes to the officer discipline policy.

Nirenberg has talked to all of the newly elected members of the city council. He calls them a “diverse group,” and he’s looking forward to working together.

