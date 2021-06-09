Partly Cloudy icon
88º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

KSAT Q&A: SA mayor discusses city council elections, police union contract and Fiesta celebration

Nirenberg said that San Antonians deserve to celebrate following months of coronavirus, isolation

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

Myra Arthur
, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: 
SAQ
,
San Antonio
,
City Council
,
Fiesta
KSAT Q&A: SA mayor discusses city council elections, police union contract and Fiesta celebration
KSAT Q&A: SA mayor discusses city council elections, police union contract and Fiesta celebration

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday to discuss the recent local election, police union contract and Fiesta celebration.

Below are a few highlights of the conversation with Nirenberg:

  • There will be a city Fourth of July celebration, along with Fiesta.
  • Nirenberg said he would not support a new police union contract without changes to the officer discipline policy.
  • Nirenberg has talked to all of the newly elected members of the city council. He calls them a “diverse group,” and he’s looking forward to working together.

You can watch the full interview with Nirenberg in the player above.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: