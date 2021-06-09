Man, 63, fatally shot outside far West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – A 63-year-old man was shot and killed by a 31-year-old man in the parking lot of a convenience store Wednesday afternoon on the city’s far West Side, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the younger man told officers that he was getting ready to leave a Walmart in the 11300 block of Potranco Road when the older man’s vehicle cut him off.

The younger man followed the other man to a nearby convenience store when the shooting occurred, police said.

According to police, the younger man told officers he shot the older man because he pointed a gun at him and fired in self-defense.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The two men didn’t know each other, police said.

The investigation, which is ongoing, will determine whether the younger man will be charged.

