SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a trench Wednesday morning on the city’s West Side.

SAFD responded to a road construction site in a residential neighborhood in the 7100 block of Westlyn Drive.

A man believed to be in his late 20s fell into a deep trench and couldn’t get out, a battalion chief at the scene said.

SAFD crews took about 30 minutes to get him out.

The victim suffered a lower leg injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.