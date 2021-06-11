Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2021 East Side slaying of 60-year-old man

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man on the city’s East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man on the city’s East Side.

According to police on June 4, 2021 around 11 p.m. Davis Gilbert, 60, was parked in a driveway in the 230 block of Nelson Avenue when someone in a silver Hyundai Elantra drove by and started firing.

Police said Gilbert, who was both deaf and mute, was shot multiple times before he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. He would be pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are treating his death as a murder investigation. Upon further investigation, police said over 25 gunshots were fired in the shooting. Officials believe the suspect used a high-powered rifle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

