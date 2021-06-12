Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV while crossing roadway, officials say

A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police say he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a West Side roadway.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a West Side roadway.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., Friday, in the 1600 block of Castroville Road.

Police said the man, in his mid-30s, was crossing Castroville Road when the SUV hit him. He was later taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid, but his vehicle did sustain front-end damage, police said.

Castroville Road was shut down for a couple of hours after the incident as authorities processed the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

