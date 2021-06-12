SAPD: 2 hospitalized after fight outside East Side bar turns to shooting

Two people are hospitalized after a fight on the East Side ended in a shooting, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after a fight outside of an East Side bar ended in a shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:55 a.m., Saturday, in the 800 block of N. New Braunfels and Hays Street, outside of The East Bar.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims in the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

At least 14 shell casings were found in the middle of the road and in a small parking lot at the scene, across from where one of the victims was found, police said.

Officials said one victim had critical injuries and another victim had a gunshot wound but was in stable condition. Both were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

The East Bar, located on the corner of New Braunfels and Hays, cooperated with police in the investigation and provided video of the incident from its security cameras.

Authorities are still searching for a female suspect, but further details are available at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

