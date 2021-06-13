Man shot after trying to break up fight between family members at South Side bar, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Originally, we had been told by police the man arrested was Frank Sanchez, 40. This has been corrected, and the suspect has been identified as Eddie Gil, 61.

A man is hospitalized after being shot in the leg while trying to break up a fight between family members outside of a South Side bar, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m., Sunday, at the B&N Sports Bar on Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the man saw the family members fighting in the bar’s parking lot and he went outside to break it up.

That’s when one of the family members, Eddie Gil, 61, grabbed a pistol out of his car and shot the man in the leg, according to police.

Officials said the man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they found Gil a few blocks away from the bar and arrested him.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Ad

More on KSAT: