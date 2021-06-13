San Antonio police seeking public’s help in assault case

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s help in tracking down a suspect or suspects in an assault case.

Police are searching for anyone in connection to an aggravated assault serious bodily injury to a 59-year-old man at 664 Enrique M Barrera Parkway on April 30.

According to officials, the man got off of a VIA bus and was walking through a carwash when a vehicle struck and ran over the man.

Police said the incident caused serious injury to the man’s brain, and he also sustained a broken leg.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.