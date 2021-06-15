Evicted man accused of trying to set fire to home, stealing phone from witness

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was evicted from his home then allegedly tried to set fire to it now has a new home in the Bexar County jail.

Kevin Rodriguez, 24, was arrested Monday night on charges that include arson and robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Rodriguez recently had been evicted by a roommate from the home, located in the 500 block of Morningview Drive.

The affidavit says he showed up again at the residence June 8 as new roommates were moving in and began setting fire to some small items in the backyard.

He later threw one of those items through a back window and ignited a piece of plywood that was covering a window on the front of the home, the affidavit says.

One of the new roommates began recording the incident on his cell phone.

The affidavit says Rodriguez kicked that man and hit him on his arm with a sledgehammer, then took off with his phone.

The man had to be treated by paramedics for his injuries.

Ad

Even though Rodriguez was gone when police arrived, several witnesses were able to identify him as the suspect, the affidavit said.