Is travel protection right for you?

Americans are traveling again both in the United States and overseas.

However, the global COVID-19 pandemic still presents many health risks.

Due to the risks involved, the travel industry is seeing a surge in the popularity of travel insurance.

Travel insurance policies can cover anything from damage to a rental vehicle to lost luggage but, travel pros says take the time to read the fine print to find out specifically what’s covered.

If you don’t want to go that route, there are other ways to protect yourself while traveling, especially if you’re overseas and need medical care or a stay in a hospital.

Medjet provides medical transportation by air for members.

The service has a variety of membership options covering international and domestic travel.

Some short-term memberships are just $99.00 while some annual memberships are as low as $295.00.

If you’re a member hospitalized in the U.S. or abroad and 150 miles or more from home, Medjet arranges medical transportation to the hospital of your choice in your home country.