San Antonio police searching for missing 20-year-old man with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was last seen on the East Side.

Kevin Grace disappeared on Wednesday after he was last seen in the 200 block of Harding Place, not far from the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and South New Braunfels Avenue.

Grace is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, according to SAPD.

He has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.

