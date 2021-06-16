Arrest made after wheelchair-bound man attacked with chain, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of striking a wheelchair-bound man in the head with a chain several times last week.

Officers were called on June 9 for an assault in progress at the intersection of Fredericksburg and Babcock roads, where they found the 41-year-old victim bleeding heavily from his head.

The victim, who has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair, was struck in the head by the chain at least six times, according to San Antonio police. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Valentine Ortiz, 60, was later identified as the suspect in the attack.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to a disabled person, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond was set at $35,000.

Police did not say what the motive was.

