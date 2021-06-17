Man arrested for allegedly setting 2 cars on fire, Converse police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after Converse police say he set two cars on fire over the weekend.

William Sharoy North, 44, has been charged with arson, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail.

He was arrested Wednesday following two separate incidents, one on Saturday morning in Converse and the other at an apartment complex on Perrin Beitel Road, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Investigators said that North went to a relative’s house around 2 a.m. Saturday and started to kick at the front door. After the female relative called the police, he left the scene.

At around 4:30 a.m., the woman heard knocking and opened the front door to find her car on fire, police said. She told officers she also saw a person walk away, get into a car and drive off, the affidavit states.

The woman told police that just before the fire, the suspect had called her cellphone and said “you will feel my pain” before he hung up, the affidavit states.

North is also accused of setting fire to another relative’s car outside her apartment at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

In that incident, witnesses told police that a man inquired about the woman’s car before they noticed it was on fire. The witnesses were able to notify the woman, whose grandson extinguished the flames with a bottle of water.

Police said witnesses and surveillance footage were able to lead to an arrest.

North’s bond is set at $75,000.

