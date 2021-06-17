Neighbors wake up to barrage of gunfire in West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to track down the people who sprayed gunfire into a West Side apartment complex Thursday morning, wounding one woman.

Neighbors say a 27-year-old woman had just exited her apartment when two people armed with guns got out of a silver pickup truck.

“Then I started hearing gunshots, like, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop,” said David Gonzales. “Then a gray truck took off, went taking off real fast.”

Gonzales woke up to the commotion in the 2500 block of Castroville Road shortly after 5 a.m.

He initially thought someone had been banging on his door loudly.

Later, he realized the sound was gunshots coming from across the apartment complex.

Police found more than a dozen shell casings inside the parking lot as well as several in the street outside the property. (KSAT 12 News)

The woman who was hit was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police were not able to offer an update on her condition.

There were three other people inside her apartment at the time, including a toddler, police said.

No one else was hurt, although Gonzales believes there was a good chance for that to happen.

Ad

“They could’ve hit somebody else, like a little baby or somebody out here cause a lot of people go to work early in the morning,” he said.

Police found more than a dozen shell casings in the parking lot, as well as several others outside the property, on the opposite side of a chain link fence.

Gonzales said it sound to him like there were two different volleys of gunfire, one sprayed inside the complex and one from the outside.

As of late Thursday morning, investigators had not identified the shooters or made any arrests.