Shop owner says woman tried to cut him after she stole about $20 in candy, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who allegedly stole about $20 worth of candy from a North Side business and then attempted to cut the shop owner who tried to stop her has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

San Antonio police said Coleen Hays, 35, is accused of robbing the Alamo Candy Company in the 1100 block of Hildebrand Avenue on Tuesday.

She walked into the store, picked up between $20-$25 worth of merchandise and walked out without paying, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

The owner of the store approached her, asked if she needed help and asked for a receipt.

After she ignored him, police said, he followed her for about two blocks. At some point, the owner tried to take the candy from her and they began to tussle.

The owner had a knife in a sheath hanging around his neck, and the woman grabbed it and swung the blade at him, police said.

The owner moved and missed the blade, and the woman ran off as some of the merchandise fell on the floor.

Investigators said the owner returned to the store after calling 911. Officers were able to identify the suspect caught on surveillance footage, as she “is known to commit thefts in the area,” an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Records show Hays was booked Wednesday morning. Her bond is set at $50,000.

