Text messages of sexual nature with minor lead to arrest of San Antonio man

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 53-year-old San Antonio man was arrested after police said he traveled to a Hill Country community to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Eric Gaulke is charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, Kerrville police said in a news release.

According to police, a Kerrville resident noticed text messages of a sexual nature on the cellphone of a female relative who is visiting for the summer. When the teenager was confronted, she confirmed she had been in contact with an adult male she met online.

During an investigation, multiple electronic messages between the girl and Gaulke were recovered, police said.

Gaulke traveled from San Antonio to Kerrville to meet with the girl, police said.

Kerrville police, the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gaulke in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Gaulke is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

