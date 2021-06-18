Two women indicted for April shooting death of man near downtown

Maranda Merrie Garcia and Krystle McCord have been indicted for murder in the shooting death of Tommy Ray Tinner.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted two women in the murder of a man outside a convenience store near downtown.

Maranda Merrie Garcia, 23, and Krystle McCord, 34, are charged with murder in separate indictments.

Investigators say they’re responsible for the shooting death of Tommy Ray Tinner on April 5.

Officers investigating a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. that night found Tinner in the driveway of a Circle K store, located in the 300 block of San Pedro.

The arrest warrant affidavit said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

Although the affidavit says Garcia shot Tinner, both suspects are charged with murder.

Their cases will be prosecuted in the 186th District Court. Each woman is facing between 5 and 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

