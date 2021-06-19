San Antonio police seeking public’s help in robbery case on West Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on the West Side.

Police say the robbery happened at 3 p.m., Monday, June 1 at The First Convenience Bank on 2130 Culebra Road.

A female suspect entered the bank and made threats while demanding money from the teller, according to officials. The teller complied with the demands and the suspect fled the scene on foot with “an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

Crime Stoppers said they may offer up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

