Celebrating selfies, sunglasses and onion rings: These national ‘holidays’ are coming up this week

SAN ANTONIO – Juneteenth and Father’s Day are behind us and the Fourth of July holiday is still a couple weeks away, but don’t worry, there are still reasons to celebrate this week. In fact, there is a “holiday” almost every day, giving us things to celebrate from onion rings to sunglasses. And if you’re looking for places to celebrate around San Antonio, we’ve got you covered.

June 21: Selfie Day

National Selfie Day has been celebrated on June 21 every year since 2014. The day was created by a DJ named Rick McNeely in Arlington. Did you know the first official selfie was taken in 1839 by photographer Robert Cornelius well before social media and smartphones existed? The process is much simpler now with handheld devices. This isn’t a very hard to celebrate day, so feel free to take a few more bathroom selfies than usual. However, if you’re looking to spice up your background, some places to go for the ultimate selfie in San Antonio include the downtown spot Hopscotch Museum and The Selfie Box in the southern part of town.

June 22: Onion Rings Day

Why settle for the usual burger and fries combo? On June 22, this is onion rings’ time to shine, though the origins of this national day are unclear. Celebrate by getting a solo order or pairing your burger or sandwich with a side of onion rings. Here are some spots around the Alamo City to get your onion rings for the day: Cheesy Jane’s, Tycoon Flats or San Antonio Burger.

June 24: Handshake Day

Miryam Roddy created National Handshake Day to encourage professional development. The pandemic ruined handshakes for a year, leaving greetings to waves and elbow bumps. Now, with life slowly returning to normal, handshakes are back. You might not want to shake the hand of everybody you meet on this day, so family and friends might be your best option. (And follow up with some hand sanitizer.)

June 25: Take Your Dog to Work

Take your favorite furry friend to work with you on Friday. Even if you’re the only one at the workplace who brought a dog, you can tell you boss that it’s for a good cause. The holiday was created by Pet Sitters International to promote the adoption of pets.

June 26: Summersgiving

Think of Summersgiving as Thanksgiving for summer. Summersgiving is the day after the summer solstice and combines multiple holidays and traditions together, like Thanksgiving and summer barbecuing. Invite friends and family over for a Summersgiving potluck and take time to reflect on gratitude.

June 27: Sunglasses Day

Sunglasses have more purpose than making you look cool— they protect your eyes from the sun. The day is held annually on June 27 to advocate the importance of protective shades to protect the eyes from ultraviolet rays. With this Texas heat and summer sun growing stronger, this is when sunglasses come in handy. Get the latest forecast online to see if you’ll need those shades on Sunday.

