Driver flees, jumps from downtown overpass, after hitting deputy’s car

The crash shut down the onramp to southbound I-35 near Guadalupe St. for more than four hours.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A driver is being treated for numerous broken bones after jumping from a highway overpass downtown.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, that man was trying to get away after rear-ending an unmarked car driven by a deputy.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and closed the Guadalupe Street onramp to southbound Interstate 35 for more than four hours.

Sheriff’s investigators say at the time of the crash, the driver was attempting to run from a UTSA police officer who had witnessed him run a red light downtown and nearly was hit by him.

The deputy's car was hit from behind, then slammed into a wall. (KSAT 12 News)

He drove onto the highway onramp where he hit the deputy who was headed to a different call, investigators say.

The deputy did not appear to suffer any serious injuries but was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

The driver suffered several broken bones when he jumped from the overpass.

Based on signs in the area, he fell more than 20 feet.

Investigators say they plan to test him for possible intoxication.

He also is expected to face several charges, possibly including aggravated assault on an officer.

